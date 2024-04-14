The Netherlands issued an urgent warning to its citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, including essential trips. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs put the entire country on a Code Red travel alert, the most serious alert level, after Iran led an airstrike involving a series of missiles and unmanned attack drones launched towards Israel late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The ministry tightened its advice even though Israel repelled a large part of the attack. "Are you in Israel? We recommend that you leave as soon as possible if it is safe to do so. Is the air raid siren going off? Immediately seek a shelter or other safe place." the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X. Parts of Israel were already placed at the Code Red level on Saturday as an attack was anticipated.

The Dutch government is not yet offering its citizens and residents evacuation flights, a spokesperson for the ministry told ANP. "Do not travel to Israel. Whatever your situation is, do not go there," the ministry wrote in a statement. "Are you going to Israel anyway? This is your own responsibility. The Dutch embassy probably cannot help you if you get into trouble."

Those who are currently in Israel, and those who will ignore the warning and travel there anyway, should register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Dutch embassy in Israel. This makes it easier for the Dutch government to contact its citizens if there is a crisis, or if the travel advice changes.

While KLM cancelled a flight in each direction between Schiphol Airport and Tel Aviv on Sunday, El Al was still operating flights on the route. The two airlines, and both Arkia and EasyJet, have flights scheduled all week. Anyone leaving Israel should also notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to update their status.

The ministry specifically cited the airstrike on Israel as the reason for the Code Red warning. "It cannot be ruled out that more attacks will take place," the ministry wrote in the travel assessment for Israel, which was updated on Sunday afternoon. "The security situation is uncertain and may deteriorate further. Follow the local news. Follow the instructions of the local authorities."

All of the Gaza Strip has been under a Code Red alert for months, as well as most of the West Bank. Only East Jerusalem remained at the Code Orange level, though this could change quickly to the more serious alert level.