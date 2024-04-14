The Netherlands "strongly condemns" Iran's attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. "Further escalation must be avoided," he wrote on X. The situation in the Middle East was "very concerning," Rutte stated.

"Earlier today the Netherlands and other countries told Iran loud and clear to refrain from attacking Israel. The Netherlands strongly condemns Iran’s attack on Israel," Rutte wrote late on Saturday just before midnight.

Earlier in the day, caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (urged her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, not to attack Israel. Bruins Slot was speaking on behalf of the Netherlands.

Rutte was in contact with Bruins Slot and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Saturday evening about the recent developments. "We continue to monitor the situation closely," he said on X.

"The Netherlands is closely monitoring the current situation, also because of our military presence in the region," Ollongren added on X. For example, the Dutch naval ship Zr. Ms. Tromp is currently participating in the American-led Prosperity Guardian mission in the Red Sea. The ship is also there to support the European Union operation, Aspides.

The Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands, Modi Ephraim, thanked Rutte and other Dutch politicians in his own response on X. "The Dutch support is very important for us."