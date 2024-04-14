Ajax bounced back from the humiliating 6-0 loss against Feyenoord last week, beating FC Twente at home on Sunday in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Captain Steven Bergwijn scored the winner from the penalty spot after Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Brian Brobbey got the earlier goals.

It was a welcome victory for the Amsterdammers, who are now two points ahead of NEC Nijmegen in fifth place. NEC plays PEC Zwolle on Sunday evening.

John van 't Schip had to make a very late change to his lineup. Kristian Hlynsson got injured in the warming-up, so Mika Goats was brought on to replace him.

The first chance of the match went to Ajax. Captain Steven Bergwijn got his toe on the ball and aimed it towards goal, but FC Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall saved.

Twente took the lead after half an hour played. Daan Rots crossed the ball brilliantly into the box, and Ricky van Wolfswinkel headed it on into the far post. It was his third match in a row in which he scored.

Ajax fans unveiled banners saying "Van Praag out" asking for the resignation of club director Michael van Praag after the 76-year-old was accused of not registering his club shares in time.

This came after newly appointed general manager Alex Kroes was suspended for insider trading. Ajax fans showed where their loyalty lies, unveiling a banner with Kroes's name on it.

The Ajax team was whistled off at halftime due to their poor performance in the first half.

The home side thought they were awarded a penalty after 57 minutes. Referee Serdar Gözübüyük initially pointed to the spot before the VAR official told him the foul occurred outside the penalty box.

It made no difference to the outcome, though, as Ajax scored from the free kick. Kenneth Taylor chipped the ball into the box to Brian Brobbey, who was completely unmarked and headed home.

Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli got lucky halfway through the second half. The Argentinian slipped while attempting to kick the ball away. It went straight to Twente winger Daan Rots, who tried to chip it into the empty goal, but his shot had too much power, landing on top of the goal.

Van 't Schip's side was handed a massive opportunity in the 81st minute. Ex-Ajax defender Anass Salah-Eddine made a clumsy, and some may say stupid, tackle on Devyne Rensch in the penalty area, leading to a penalty being awarded. Bergwijn took it and scored, sending Unnerstal the wrong way.

It was the first time Ajax won this season after being behind at halftime. They had only gotten one draw in the other eight games that this happened in this season.