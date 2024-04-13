A body found in the Åselidalen glacial valley in Norway was believed to be the remains of a Dutch student who went missing in that area during a walk. The student was last seen on Wednesday, and the body was found on Friday near Bodø in northern Norway.

Norwegian news outlets reported that the body has not yet been identified. Still, the missing man's relatives were notified of the discovery.

The missing student was enrolled at the Faculty of Biosciences and Aquaculture at Nord University. He was said to be in his twenties, according to local media.

He went for a walk with two fellow students on Wednesday, but walked a bit ahead. When the other two could no longer find him, they raised an alarm.

The Norwegian police then launched a search. On Thursday, police announced that they suspected he was dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Netherlands was unable to confirm the discovery of the body.