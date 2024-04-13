Several different railroad maintenance projects will cause inconvenience for train passengers in both Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland over the next week. This will especially affect those in the region around Rotterdam and The Hague, and is separate to major road maintenance in Rotterdam, and road closures due to the Rotterdam Marathon.

From Saturday until Friday, trains will not operate between the Gouda and Den Haag Ypenburg stations, the last station before Prins Clausplein. Additionally, trains will not operate between Gouda and Den Haag Centraal Station on Saturday, and on the mornings of April 20 and 21. Dutch national railway NS said it hopes to return back to the normal timetable on those dates by 11:30 a.m.

Replacement buses will be available for passengers on those routes, but they must still take into account about half an hour of extra travel time, and additional transfers. People traveling between Utrecht and Den Haag Centraal Station were advised to travel via Leiden instead.

The nighttime services between Rotterdam Centraal Station and Den Haag Hollands Spoor will also be impacted by maintenance work. That means that trains will not run on the route from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Work on the track between Haarlem and Uitgeest will also be carried out in the coming week. Replacement buses and taxi vans will run there until Friday.

Rotterdam road maintenance and Marathon

Aside from train passengers, those on the roads in and around Rotterdam must also anticipate added travel time and detours this weekend due to the Rotterdam Marathon, and also road works on the Rotterdam Ring and the A13 highway. The Marathon also means many roads in the city will be closed until the end of Sunday afternoon.

The A13 between the Ypenburg and Kleinpolderplein junctions will be closed for major maintenance this weekend and the upcoming three weekends starting every Friday night, according to Rijkswaterstaat. Work is also underway on the A15 and A16. The Feijenoord exit on the A16 will also be closed on Sunday due to the Marathon.

Rijkswaterstaat advised road users to avoid local roads in Rotterdam and follow the detour signs for alternate routes. The delays can be up to half an hour.

People who want to cheer on the runners on Sunday and will travel to Rotterdam by car were advised to park at the P+R areas on the outskirts of the city. From there, the city is easily accessible by public transport.