Albert Heijn made incorrect and unclear claims about its sustainability when the supermarket chain dubbed itself, "the most sustainable supermarket," said the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). The claim was not based on concrete evidence, the ACM said on Thursday. Albert Heijn removed the line after a conversation with the regulator.

The claim to being the most sustainable supermarket was based on research into customers' experiences rather than on actual, proven efforts by Albert Heijn to be more sustainable. The ACM said Albert Heijn was unclear about this, and companies are only allowed to make sustainability claims that can be easily understood by customers.

Albert Heijn's research was also outdated, the regulator noted. After a reprimand from the ACM, Albert Heijn also removed the statement saying that the supermarket chain is working on a "sustainable future" with their produce growers and farmers.

By only referring to its website for more information, Albert Heijn did not do enough to give consumers an opportunity to verify the claim themselves, the ACM said. The company has vowed to adhere to the guidelines set by the ACM for sustainability claims in the future.

However, a spokesperson defended the company's point of view. The spokesperson said, "It turned out that we have a difference in opinion with the ACM" regarding the statements.

The supermarket chain reaffirmed that it is making an effort to be more sustainable by reducing food waste, plastic usage, and carbon emissions. "Together with our more than 1,200 farmers and growers, we are continuously taking steps in sustainability. These farmers and growers receive a fee from Albert Heijn for this," the spokesperson added.