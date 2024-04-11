Netherlands residents see value in the European Union for tackling problems that cross national borders, like climate change. The vast majority want to stay in the EU. But few feel like “Europeans,” and many don’t feel represented in European politics, according to a representative survey by Ipsos I&O for Binnelands Bestuur ahead of the European elections in June.

Researchers Maartje van de Koppel and Peter Kanne called it a “marriage of convenience” between Netherlands residents and the EU. “There is virtually no ‘European feeling,’ and the democratic representation of citizens leaves much to be desired in their own eyes,” they said.

Netherlands residents think the EU adds value when it comes to tackling the climate crisis, international conflicts, and wars. In these issues, the Dutch see a larger role for the EU than for the Dutch government. Some also consider the EU to be a stabilizing factor.

The vast majority of Dutch (70 percent) think the Netherlands should remain part of the EU. Only 18 percent want a Nexit, and the other 12 percent don’t know. These percentages have remained relatively stable over the years. In 2019, 72 percent wanted to stay in the EU, and 16 percent wanted to leave. In 2016, it was 67 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

There are significant differences between how voters for different parties feel about stayig in the EU, however. Not a single VOLT voter wants to leave the EU, while a majority of PVV voters (45 percent) favor a Nexit. Support for staying in the EU is also nearly unanimous in GroenLinks-PvdA (98%), CDA (97%), and D66 (96%). After the PVV, the most support for a Nexit is among voters for the SGP (24%), BBB (24%), and NSC (16%).

Despite the majority support for staying part of the EU, Netherlands residents are critical of how democracy works in Europe. On average, they score EU democracy a 5 out of 10. Netherlands residents feel that the EU serves the interests of large companies and politicians more than citizens, and 49 percent agreed that “people like me have no influence on European politics.” Only a quarter are confident that the EU member states have governance without corruption and cronyism. And only 12 percent of Dutch feel like Europeans.