GVB is going to stop using X as a communication channel, the Amsterdam transport company reported on Tuesday. The reason is “the continuous anonymous stream of hateful messages and a lack of supervision from the owner.”

GVB, which provides public transport in and around Amsterdam, will only use its own communication channels, like its website and the GVB travel app called Gappie, to inform travelers of travel information.

The public transport company will continue using Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for social media purposes. Individual customer contact will be made via WhatsApp and e-mail.

“The social media website X has changed in the last few years,” GVB wrote. “What started as a platform for dialogue and the exchange of knowledge has now become a place for hateful and polarizing messages. This does not connect with our societal values as an organization.”

The transport company added that they embrace the internal and external societal debates. “We are a mirror of society and find it important that everybody feels welcome, safe, and valued.”