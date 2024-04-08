Students who graduate from universities of applied sciences get jobs very quickly. That is especially true for people who have completed teacher training. Over 96 percent of them had a job immediately after graduating.

According to annual figures from a research center at Maastricht University, 2.8 percent of recent HBO graduates are unemployed. That percentage is comparable to previous years. Newly graduated HBO students earn an average of around 3,242 euros gross per month.

The research was conducted at the end of last year among almost 25,000 people who had graduated from higher professional education 18 months before.

Maurice Limmen, chairman of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences, said that the Netherlands is facing major challenges, including the aging population, digitalization, housing shortage, and energy crisis. “These challenges require innovative solutions. The professionals trained at our colleges are desperately needed.”