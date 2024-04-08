Two Israeli women filed a complaint against a Schiphol Airport security employee. The man detained, harassed, and publicly humiliated them after seeing their Israeli passports, the Israeli news platform Ynet reported. The Israeli embassy in The Hague confirmed the incident to the Telegraaf. One of the women was held hostage in Gaza.

The incident happened at the expedited security checkpoint at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Ynet reported. After seeing their passports, the man first told the women they weren’t entitled to be in the fast track lane, but later allowed them to use it. When they were about to have their hand luggage screened, the same man pulled them out of line and loudly accused them of fraud, ordering their detention. He only allowed the women to go through the security checkpoint when one of them contacted the ambassador.

"When the security worker stopped us, he intentionally placed us in front of dozens of passengers and yelled at us for committing fraud. He kept saying 'Israelis' and 'I don't know what they told you in Israel,' as if we committed a terrible crime,” one of the women involved told Ynet. She described it as a “demeaning” experience. “It was clear he targeted us after seeing our Israeli passports and going berserk. We felt attacked, humiliated, and degraded.”

The women filed a complaint with the airport. The Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands, Modi Ephraim, will also file an official complaint, his spokesperson told the Telegraaf.