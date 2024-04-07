The 122nd Gelderland football match between Vitesse and NEC was stopped towards the end of the match. This happened after angry Vitesse fans threw fireworks onto the field. NEC was leading 2-0 at the time. Referee Allard Lindhout followed the KNVB guidelines.



Vuurwerk op het veld, in twee hoeken vechten met politie, elkaar aanvallen op de harde kern. Overal was chaos bij deze Gelderse Derby tussen Vitesse en NEC: 0-3 #vitnec pic.twitter.com/ULf4QGYvY0 — DanielsenAxedal (@DanielsenAxedal) April 7, 2024

NEC wint de Gelderse derby 💥 pic.twitter.com/z1K1ok1qdb — Eredivisie (@eredivisie) April 7, 2024

Overall, the match between Vitesse and NEC turned out to be a new setback for the club from Arnhem. The football team from Nijmegen won 3-0 thanks to a goal from Mees Hoedemakers and two goals from substitute Sontje Hansen.

With this defeat, Vitesse's relegation worries have worsened. The team still has 1 point more than bottom-placed Volendam but has played one game more. Excelsior, number 16, has five points more. Thanks to the win, NEC has climbed past Ajax into fifth place. The Amsterdam football club will play against Feyenoord later on Sunday.

Vitesse started the match with a lot of momentum and was often on the offensive. NEC goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen had to intervene several times to prevent a goal. He saved a long-range shot from Melle Meulensteen and a hard shot from Thomas Buitink.

The home team continued searching for Cillessen's goal but could not capitalize on their chances. NEC did little in return until Hoedemakers unexpectedly burst into the penalty area in the 65th minute and scored to make it 0-1. This goal threw Vitesse off their stride. Shortly afterwards, Hansen made it 0:2, and after the break he increased the score to 0-3.