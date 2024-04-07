A 41-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in Tilburg on Saturday night. The police found the man and an injured woman in the Zuid-Oosterstraat in the Loven-Besterd district. The woman was arrested.

Op de Zuid-Oosterstraat in #Tilburg treffen we vannacht op straat een man en een vrouw aan. Beiden hebben steekwonden. De man (47) is ondanks een poging tot reanimatie overleden. De vrouw is aangehouden. Wij onderzoeken de toedracht. https://t.co/tnTmBB4VxJ #Tilburg via @Politie — Politie Tilburg eo (@POL_Tilburg) April 7, 2024

The police received a report around 1.20 a.m. that a man was lying injured in the street. The officers tried to resuscitate him, but that was of no avail. Meanwhile, a second report was received about another injured person. She was found at the intersection of Zuid-Oosterstraat and Tulpstraat, about 100 meters from the first victim. The woman had also suffered stab wounds.

The female victim was not fully responsive and was taken to hospital. According to the police, she was arrested "as the circumstances of the entire situation are still unclear" and is provisionally considered a suspect. The woman had left the hospital, a police spokesman said around 11 a.m. on Sunday. She is now in a cell. The police spokesperson could not give any further information on the incident.