Jesse Klaver from the GroenLinks-PvdA demands that the Netherlands provide a quarter of one percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) for military aid to Ukraine every year. According to the left-wing MP, the country only stands a chance against Russia if all allies make this a regular part of their economic budgets.

The plan was inspired by a study by the Estonian Ministry of Defense. According to this report, if all countries supporting Ukraine were to spend the stated percentage on military support together, they would amount to 120 billion euros. Then the soldiers on the front line would really have a chance, said Klaver after returning from a working visit to the country. The parliamentarian believes that the international aid the country is currently receiving is enough to keep most of the defense facilities in order but not enough to force a breakthrough.

"The goal must shift from the status quo to victory," said Klaver. He will substantiate his plan in legislative amendments that he plans to introduce in the Tweede Kamer during the debate on the Ministry of Defense budget. This will happen after the Cabinet publishes the spring memorandum at the end of the month.

To meet the proposed standard, the Netherlands would have to spend half a billion euros this year in addition to the 2 billion euros already pledged for military aid. Countries such as the Baltic states are already spending enough, according to Klaver. Spain, Portugal, Greece and France still have to increase their spending to 0.25 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP).

Klaver is making his proposal with the Cabinet formation in mind, he said as a guest on the TV program WNL on Sunday. "There are also parties at the table who are not yet ready to commit to Ukraine for ten years," said the politician. "And that's why I don't want to rely on changing majorities. That should be enshrined in law."

Of the forming parties, the PVV, in particular, has frequently expressed criticism of support for Ukraine. In its European election manifesto, however, the radical right-wing party speaks out in favor of aid "against the Russian aggressor." However, it does not say how much money should be spent on this.