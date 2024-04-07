Mark Rutte is moving closer to becoming the next NATO secretary-general, but most Dutch people said this will not make any difference for the Netherlands. Survey results released this week showed that 72 percent said Rutte leading the North Atlantic Alliance will not really affect the prime minister's home country.

The survey was commissioned by the Netherlands Atlantic Association, and it was conducted in cooperation with independent research firm Verian.

Around a third of the people surveyed believe the outgoing prime minister will likely succeed Jens Stoltenberg from Norway as NATO chief. Half of the people asked said Rutte has a minimal chance of getting the position.

Only four out of the 32 members of NATO have not yet publicly expressed their support for Rutte. The final decision to appoint a new leader must be taken unanimously from all involved for the position to be finalized.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is currently the only other candidate for the job. Hungary is the only country that has publicly opposed Rutte becoming the new NATO chief.

The research showed that support for NATO is still high in the Netherlands. About 90 percent of those surveyed think NATO is essential for the security of the Netherlands.

Most of the people asked said they are worried about the future of the Alliance if Donald Trump is re-elected as president of the United States. Some 80 percent expressed this position.

