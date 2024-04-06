A postal worker failed to deliver small amounts of mail to Amsterdam’s Rivierenbuurt for around a year, instead keeping the mail at their home. The postal worker covered the postal codes 1078 and 1079, which includes nearly 30,000 residents in over 17,000 households.

The issue came to light just before Easter when PostNL received a report that one of their postmen had a lot of mail at home, a spokesperson for the company told AT5. PostNL recovered the letters, sorted them, and promised to deliver undamaged items as soon as possible.

The spokesperson did not say why the postal worker kept the mail at home, only that it was a “sad situation” for the employee in question. “He is getting help, and another postal worker will take over the neighborhood.”

Local resident Ruud Mercks has known that something was up with his mail for months, he told the broadcaster. “We saw in the app what we could expect. And then it didn’t happen.” Mercks informed PostNL that something was wrong multiple times.

Some pieces arrived with considerable delay. “But we also lost things,” he said, including mail from the municipality and the Tax Authority. “Also, a card from my grandchildren.” Their first self-written postcard ever, he said. Mercks hopes to still receive it, even six months after they posted it. “Better late than never,” he laughed.