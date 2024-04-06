Two streets in Amsterdam will allow bicyclists capable of speeds above 20 kilometers per hour to instead use riving lanes as part of a pilot program from April 18 to July 19. The municipality wants to test whether this will increase the safety on the cycling lanes.

Cyclists on the Eerste Constantijn Huygensstraat and Bilderdijkstraat who are travelling faster than 20 kilometers an hour will be allowed to move into car lanes, where the maximum speed is 30 kilometers per hour. Signs and markings will show cyclists where they can join the car lanes, and the point where they must return to the cycling lane.

Due to the fast-rising popularity of various electric bikes, like cargo bikes or fat bikes, the municipality said there is concern about a lack of space on the usually narrow cycling lanes in the capital. This is deteriorating traffic safety in bicycle lanes.

"Research shows that half of the victims of traffic accidents that require the help of an ambulance are cyclists," the municipality added.

"I hear of an increasing amount of Amsterdammers of all ages who are scared to cycle through the city. I do not want to let that happen," said Melanie van der Horst, the alderman in charge of traffic policy in the city, and deputy mayor.

She added that the city already successfully moved moped drivers to the driving lanes, and due to the soaring popularity of e-bikes, the same will now have to happen with those vehicles.

The Amsterdam Bike City Innovation Lab came up with the idea of putting fast cyclists on the driving lanes. The organization has been busy trying to devise solutions for the differing speeds of all vehicles using the bicycle lanes.

The national government is also examining the rules regarding electronic bicycles, including a possible maximum speed limit, minimum age requirement, and driver's license requirement. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht earlier asked whether they can decide if e-bikes can be barred from the bicycle lanes to free up space for those moving at an average pace.

"The results from this test will be brought up in conversations with the government," the Amsterdam municipality said.