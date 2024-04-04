The State visit by the Spanish royal couple will be the first where the Netherlands is represented in part by Princess Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne. The two-day visit will begin on April 17, and Amalia will attend a dinner with King Felipe and Queen Letizia. She also accepted an invitation by the Spanish royal couple to attend a reception the following day.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will offer the Spanish royal couple a State banquet, as is custom when foreign heads of state visit the Netherlands. The 20-year-old heir will be joined by more family members, including Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet. Both King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe will give a speech.

Amalia will also attend the reception at Museum STRAAT in Amsterdam on April 18. The royal couples will open an exhibition featuring ten Spanish and four Dutch muralists at the street art museum in Amsterdam-Noord.

Willem-Alexander and Felipe will join an afternoon of sports activities organized by the Cruyff Foundation, and they will also visit the Amsterdam port. The kings will speak to Dutch and Spanish companies about the development of a maritime hydrogen fuel corridor between the port of Bilbao and the port of Amsterdam.

Queen Máxima and Queen Letizia will go to the Tuschinski Theatre in Amsterdam for the tenth anniversary of the Amsterdams Spaans Film Festival.

The Dutch and Spanish royal couples have had a close relationship for some time. "The countries have had diplomatic relations since 1648 and the historical bond between the two countries goes back even further," the Dutch government press office noted.