A motorist crashed their car into a community center in Roosendaal overnight, causing enormous damage. They then abandoned the car and fled on foot. The incident happened at an SDW building, which offers daytime activities for people with disabilities or developmental delays, RTL Nieuws reports.

The emergency services received the first report of the crash at 1:58 a.m. Police, the fire department, and several ambulances responded to the scene.

Photos from the scene show devastation both inside and outside the building. The car crashed all the way into the building. As far as is known, no one was inside the building when the crash happened.

Automobilist rijdt dagbesteding Roosendaal binnen, ravage enorm https://t.co/ll1XjaSBNJ pic.twitter.com/KBqTRo8Io2 — RTL Nieuws (@RTLnieuws) April 4, 2024

“The bang was heard by several people, and they also got the driver out of the car,” a police spokesperson told NU.nl. “But then he ran away, and we haven’t found him again.”

Bystanders told RTL Nieuws that the car was speeding through the street. The police are at the scene to investigate. A salvage company came to remove the car.