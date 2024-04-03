Ahmed Aboutaleb will retire from his position as the mayor of Rotterdam on October 1. He had earlier announced that he was stepping down from the position near the end of the year.

Aboutaleb told the city council in January that he would not complete his six-year term. “The search for a new mayor is in full flow now, and there is more clarity about the process of succession,” he writes to the city council.

Ahmed Aboutaleb was appointed mayor of Rotterdam in January 2009 and has held the position for 15 years. He started his third term of six years in January 2021.

He is the second mayor of Rotterdam to have had three terms as mayor since the Second World War, as stated on the municipalities website.