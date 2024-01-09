Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb plans to step down later this year. He made the announcement during his annual New Year’s reception at City Hall.

The Labour politician, now 62 years old, first took office in January 2009. He was then reconfirmed for successive six-year terms in 2015 and 2021.

Aboutaleb intends to resign later this year, instead of completing the current term. He said on Tuesday that he already discussed the matter with the King’s Commissioner who is formally responsible for hiring the city’s mayor.

Aboutaleb said he will not step down right away, instead giving City Council enough time to find qualified candidates. He does not want to be in office in the run-up to the next city elections scheduled for 2026.

