Over 12,000 owners of cargo bikes made by Babboe have been in contact with one of the damage claim websites of he Birkway law office, the firm announced. This is 3,500 more than a week earlier. Birkway is investigating the possibilities of compensation for the people affected by Babboe allegedly selling unsafe cargo bikes.

Babboe announced on Tuesday that 22,000 cargo bikes will be recalled for safety reasons. This is a third of all the cargo bikes sold. The first models will be recalled in the Netherlands and Germany in mid-April. bikes in other countries will follow as part of the recall.

The bicycle manufacturer lost credibility earlier this year due to various cargo bike models proving to be unsafe. The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) started a criminal investigation into the company after allegations that workers hid the defective bicycles and concerns from inspectors.

Birkway said it perceives the recall statement from Babboe as an admission of guilt. “The confession that all the bicycles mentioned were a safety risk is the only clear thing about the message, as it raises many questions.”