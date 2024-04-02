One prisoner held two others hostage for several hours at the penitentiary in Heerhugowaard, Noord-Holland, the DJI confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. The agency that runs the prisons said the motive was not immediately clear.

There were no known injuries, a spokesperson for the DJI said. The hostages were released unharmed and the suspect was arrested at about 3 p.m.

The hostages were being held in a common room, the DJI told both NH and ANP. The agency is responsible for the management of Dutch prisons and other facilities used to house people accused or convicted of a crime.

A specialized unit based at the prison tried to "get the situation under control" peacefully, according to ANP. Several police vehicles and ambulances were sent to the scene, according to emergency services records. An ANP reporter said they left the prison on Copernicusstraat when the situation came to an end.

The Heerhugowaard facility holds up to 340 male detainees spread out over two buildings. The first building, the Zuyder Bos, was built in 1994 with 232 places for prisoners in 10 cell blocks across five different wings. The Amerswiel building was built six years later with 11 terraced homes to house up to 72 prisoners and 16 others with more flexible sentences.

The Zuyder Bos has a facility to provide additional care, while the Amerswiel site has a more limited security arrangement.