The Public Prosecution Service (OM) will not ask for a further review of the verdicts from the Court of Appeals in the Mallorca assault case. The Court of Appeals in Leeuwarden acquitted main suspect Sanil B. (22) and two fellow suspects, all from Hilversum, on March 14 for the manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman from Waddinxveen.

The OM says it would be pointless, because in such proceedings the Supreme Court checks whether the appellate court has correctly applied the law, but the content or evidence from the criminal case is not reconsidered.

The appeals court sentenced B. to 32 months in prison, three of which were suspended, for public violence and two counts of attempted manslaughter. The OM recommended ten years in prison against B., who had been sentenced to seven years by the court initially. The court judged him to be guilty of manslaughter at the time.

Due to a lack of evidence during the appeal, the OM had asked for an acquittal for two of the fellow suspects, Mees T. (20) and Hein B. (20). The court sentenced them to 14 months in prison with 50 days on condition and 15 months in prison with 118 days on condition, respectively. They had already served their jail time in pre-trial custody.

The 27-year-old Heuvelman passed away in the summer of 2021 in Mallorca, Spain, due to severe injuries suffered in a brawl in a popular nightlife district. He was assaulted on the boulevard near the El Arenal seaside resort and died from brain injuries four days later in hospital. His friends were also attacked, as were men from a different group.

The OM stated beforehand that the appeal was necessary to have questions answered about what exactly happened in the incident as none of the suspects from B.’s friend group admitted to having any knowledge of who was responsible for the death of Heuvelman.

“Those questions were not answered in the appeal. That is sad for all involved,” said the OM spokesperson. Yet the further appeal will not be used, and those questions will remain unanswered.

