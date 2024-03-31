Lighting an Easter fire is an enduring tradition, especially in the north and east of the country. In recent years, many Easter fire builders doubted whether they would build their fires again due to the stricter nitrogen regulations. Still, hundreds of Easter fires will be lit again this Easter, especially in Gelderland and Overijssel.

Boake van Dijkerhoek is de mooiste van paasvuurhoofdstad Holten. "Het is echt de gemeenschapszin die in die buurten zit. Je ziet hoe samenbindend het samen bouwen is."

Vanavond om 20:00 uur worden de paasvuren aangestoken!

Saamhorigheid, geluk!https://t.co/91GvBM0UH0 #rtvoost — ❤️🤍🩵🌷Jol@ndE 🌷🩵🤍❤️ (@ikgeefnooitop) March 31, 2024

For large Easter fires, such as the one in the hamlet of Espelo in Salland in Overijssel, calculations had to be made as to whether they do not pollute the environment too much with nitrogen. In Overijssel, the province has covered these costs because Overijssel is committed to tradition.

Gelderland "also wants to maintain its cultural heritage. Easter fires have a long tradition and create a sense of togetherness," the province said. According to a spokesperson for the province, 40 large Easter fires and dozens of smaller ones are lit mainly on Easter Sunday in Gelderland. "The province has tried to help the builders of the Easter fires in good time. We met with the builders of large fires very early to get all the permits in order so that there would be no last-minute problems. Everything is in order for the large fires, no separate permit is required for the small fires," said the province.

Lighting a boake, as the Easter fire is called in the local dialect, is an ancient tradition that probably dates back to Germanic peoples. Later, a doll was placed on the pyre in some places, which then went up in flames. This doll represents Judas, who betrayed Jesus shortly before Easter. The Easter fires in Espelo and Denekamp (Overijssel) are on the inventory list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Netherlands.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) warned that the fire can temporarily worsen the air quality. People may experience breathing problems and become short of breath. This is especially the case on Sunday. Then, the wind comes from the east. As a result, the smoke from the Easter fires can be blown to other parts of the country. Furthermore, the smell of burned wood and fire can reach as far as Rotterdam. The RIVM advises people who are sensitive to smoke to stay indoors and move around as little as possible.

1/2 De luchtkwaliteit zal tijdens Pasen, vooral in gebieden waar paasvuren ontstoken worden, naar verwachting korte tijd slecht tot zeer slecht zal zijn. Met name op zondagavond. Het afsteken van hout zorgt voor plaatselijk hoge concentraties fijnstof. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C5Qn864maE — RIVM (@rivm) March 29, 2024

However, the air quality will be slightly better on Monday, as the wind will blow from the southwest. The smoke will then be blown towards Germany.