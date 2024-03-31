The suspect arrested for the hostage-taking in the Petticoat café in Ede is a 28-year-old resident of this town in Gelderland, the police announced on Saturday. It had previously become known that the alleged hostage-taker had already been convicted of threatening behavior last year. However, nothing has yet been revealed about the hostage-taker's motives, but the police stated there is no indication of a terrorist motive.

Moment dat de gijzelnemer aangehouden werd👏 #gijzeling

Politie houdt 28-jarige man uit Ede aan na gijzeling in café in Ede:

The first report of the hostage-taking at Café Petticoat in Ede was received around 5.15 a.m. on Saturday. Four people were taken hostage, all of them employees of the café in the center of Ede. The police and other emergency services arrived with a large contingent and cordoned off the area. The residents of 150 surrounding houses had to leave their homes.

Een aantal personen komt uit de kroeg gelopen. Mogelijk gaat het om vrijgelaten gijzelaars in Ede. #gijzeling

The suspect threatened the hostages with his knives and told them that he was carrying explosives in a bag. After the intervention of negotiators, three of the four hostages were released at around 11.15 a.m. Shortly after 12.30 p.m., the fourth hostage was released. The suspect followed a few minutes later. He cooperated calmly and was arrested and taken to a police station, the police reported.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) examined the bag and the premises but found no explosives. At around 2 p.m., almost all the cordons were lifted and most people were able to return to their homes. The police are still investigating the premises.

At the end of the afternoon, the four hostages were able to return home at the end of the afternoon, after first being welcomed at the police station, NOS reported.

Shortly after, the Petticoat café wrote in a statement on Instagram thanking people for their support. "As a team, we ended up in a horrible film. We are incredibly touched by the massive compassion and support from everyone around us."

Mayor René Verhulst said on the TV program Nieuwsuur that the police were able to observe the café via surveillance cameras. However, he also mentioned that the police were not able to observe the hostage-taking in this way the entire time.

Het heeft in totaal 7 uur geduurd: de gijzeling in een kroeg in Ede. Vier jonge medewerkers werden daar onder dreiging van messen vastgehouden. Wat gebeurt er op zo'n moment? Daarover de burgemeester van Ede, René Verhulst. #Nieuwsuur

De Telegraaf reported on Saturday evening that the police were watching through the telephone of one of the owners of the café, where the 28-year-old man from Ede held four people hostage for hours.

Verhulst told Nieuwsuur that the hostage situation had "left a deep mark on everyone." He pointed out that, for example, 300 people had to be evacuated, stores could not open and the situation lasted for hours. "It's as if we've ended up in a bad movie. That's what I'm hearing from people, too. That it's happening here, that it's so close. That people realize that it can happen anywhere. Even in Ede."

Victim Support assists people affected by hostage situation

Victim Support Netherlands announced that it will provide assistance to the four hostages as well as people affected by the hostage situation in Ede. "We provide acute care as soon as the hostages have been questioned by the police in the form of an interview. We then ask how they are and how they are getting home and whether there is anyone there to look after them or whether we can call someone," a spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the people in such a case have been "in a threatening situation for hours." "People are tired, they haven't slept yet. We are there for them and let them know that if they go to sleep later and then wake up, they can call if necessary."

The spokesperson also said that only a handful of people have been accommodated at the town hall. The rest of the residents of the evacuated 150 homes "have gone to other places, to friends and family."

Employees of Victim Support Netherlands are also there for people who are indirectly affected or would like to call. You can call 0900-0101 for this. "People who need it can call. For example, people who have had to leave their homes. That can have been quite a threatening situation, for example, when you see people in full armor with protection and armed, and it all takes place in front of your own house. That can have an impact on people. If you want to talk about it, our people are available on the phone," the spokesperson emphasized.

It was announced that there will be two meetings next week for those affected by the hostage-taking in Ede. One meeting is for the residents of the area that had to be evacuated and the other is for the business owners whose stores were located near the café, NOS reported.