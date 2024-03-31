The police arrested a 40-year-old man from Utrecht who is suspected of being involved in an incident last Friday in which a rabbi was allegedly hit in the head at the Overvecht shopping center. The suspect reported himself to the police on Sunday. The police are investigating him.

The 66-year-old rabbi, Aryeh Leib Heintz, said that he was approached in a discriminatory manner on Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. Heintz said he was struck by an attacker who told him he had no business being at the shopping center "dressed as a Jew" and was hit in the head shortly afterwards, NOS reported. The prominent Utrecht rabbi then reported the incident.

Investigations have already revealed the presumed identity of the suspect, the police informed. Last Friday, the police announced that camera footage of the incident had already been secured.

Several politicians expressed outrage at the incident on Friday, including outgoing Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz and Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma.

On X, Yesilgöz said there is no tolerance for people like the attacker. ""I trust that the police will do everything they can to find these Jew haters,"" she wrote.

The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) stated on Friday that it is now almost "commonplace" that "Jews are victims of physical or verbal violence." According to the organization, a woman in Amstelveen whose daughter is serving in the Israeli army has been harassed at her home for weeks.

Last Sunday, a concert by singer Lenny Kuhr was disrupted by pro-Palestinian activists. They accused the singer of being a murderer and terrorist and stated that her children and grandchildren live in Israel.

Earlier this week, the leaders of almost all factions of the Tweede Kamer issued a statement expressing their disgust at the return of Jew hatred "in places where everyone should be able to gather freely and safely."