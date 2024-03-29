The police in Utrecht were investigating an incident in which a rabbi was allegedly hit in the head at the Overvecht shopping center. The rabbi, Aryeh Heintz, spoke with the Telegraaf about the incident on Friday. Heintz said he was struck by an attacker who told him he had no business being at the shopping center “dressed as a Jew.”

The victim said he entered the discount store, Action, but the offender followed him, and pushed him. Heintz said members of the public intervened to prevent the victim from being hit again.

The rabbi also alleged that Action would not allow Heintz to remain in the store long enough to take a photo of his attacker. Heintz claimed the manager kicked him out even though he was the clear victim. A spokesperson for Action disputed the man’s story, saying that Heintz was only told he was not allowed to take photos in the shop, and that he could obtain video footage if needed.

Police confirmed to ANP that they responded to the scene after the incident was reported at about 3 p.m. The rabbi pressed charges against the man. Officers were able to secure camera footage of the incident, and they were carrying out an investigation into the case. The police said they have not yet interviewed the other person involved in the altercation.

Heinz was uninjured in the attack, and has previously been subjected to abuse because of his religious beliefs. “I’ve had a swastika on my door before, but mostly they just curse. We really notice that anti-Semitism is getting worse. But I won’t let terrorists rule my life. If I have to go to Overvecht, I will go. Maybe I’ll be a bit more careful,” he told the newspaper.

Heinz, who also has long-standing ties to Brooklyn, New York, has been a rabbi for nearly 37 years. He worked as a spiritual counselor at the Ministry of Justice and Security for over 26 years.

“It is terrible that we are no longer safe in the Netherlands.” his wife told the Telegraaf.