The start of summertime will be accompanied by localized precipitation this year. According to the weather service Weeronline, Sunday and Easter Monday are generally dry and mild for the time of year. However, the weather will change slightly on Easter Monday. It will be rainy on this day, and temperatures will drop from 14 to 16 degrees the day before to 10 to 13 degrees.

After the clocks are set forward by one hour at 2 a.m. next night, Sunday will start dry in many places, and the sun will shine. From the south, the chance of showers will increase as the day progresses. It is, therefore, best to search for Easter eggs early in the morning while it is still dry outside.

Easter Monday, however, will begin rainy in most of the country, with the chance of showers decreasing from the south in the afternoon and evening, according to Weeronline.

The weather service also reported that there is no warm weather, such as summer heat, for the time being. Weeronline expects highs of up to 15 degrees in the coming week. For the east and south-east of the country in particular, there is a 30 percent chance of temporarily warm weather with temperatures of up to 20 degrees.

Summertime lasts until October 27. The "longest" day in this calendar year falls on June 20, with a duration of 16 hours and 44 minutes.