The annual Museum Week starts again on Saturday. To ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy the country's temples of culture and history, all cardholders can lend their permanent admission ticket to another person until April 5. They can then also visit one of the many member museums free of charge - or sometimes for a small fee for special exhibitions.

Normally, people are not allowed to lend their museum cards. It contains the owner's passport photo to ensure this does not happen. During Museum Week, however, the museums do not have to check whether the card shown belongs to the visitor. However, the real card must be shown, not a copy or photo of it. In addition, only one person per card can enter.

Museum Week is an annual campaign highlighting what the various museums offer. Last year, for the first time, people other than Museum Card holders were allowed to enter the cultural institutions. How much use was made of this was not measured. However, the Museums Association was able to record many enthusiastic reactions on social media. The sale of new Museum Cards also increased after the week.

The money that the approximately 1.5 million Museum Card holders pay together is distributed annually to the participating museums. However, not every museum can be visited with the card.