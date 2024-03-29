In an effort to curb the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases, some schools in Noord-Holland will begin asking parents about their children's vaccination status. This initiative comes as the Netherlands grapples with a recent whooping cough outbreak that has so far resulted in four infant deaths, and a measles outbreak affecting about 30 people in the Eindhoven region.

The Tabijn Foundation, which oversaw 21 primary schools and childcare centers in Castricum and Heemskerk, became the first school board in the country to implement this policy when registering new students, according to the Volkskrant. Tabijn emphasized that asking about vaccination status was purely informational and voluntary, and would not be recorded in any way.

While the policy was intended to encourage vaccination, schools will not be able to refuse enrollment to unvaccinated children due to compulsory education laws. Additionally, parents who refuse to answer such questions cannot be sidelined. However, Tabijn officials said they will used the opportunity to educate parents about the benefits of vaccination and the risks associated with vaccine-preventable diseases. In an interview with the newspaper, Tabijn board chair Carla Smits stressed the importance of vaccination in protecting children and maintaining herd immunity.

The move by Tabijn schools sparked discussions about privacy concerns. According to the Dutch Data Protection Authority, schools will have to clearly communicate the purpose for collecting any vaccination information and ensure strict data storage protocols. Tabijn officials maintained they are compliant with all privacy regulations.

This initiative by the Noord-Holland school and daycare group comes amid a broader national debate about vaccination rates. Pediatricians issued a national appeal calling on parents to vaccinate their children in line with the National Vaccination Program. National vaccination rates among young children has fallen below 90 percent for the first time in decades, and there was concern this will worsen as an after effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pediatricians asked those skeptical about vaccines to contact their children's doctor or their family's primary care physician to discuss risks and concerns.