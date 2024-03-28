Day trippers and tourists will use the easter weekend to travel by car, causing significant traffic jams, ANWB predicts. The hectic traffic will start on Thursday afternoon when people driving home from work will be joined on the roads by the recreational traffic.

This led to the busiest roads in 2023, with 1491 kilometers of traffic in total. The busyness will be especially prevalent in the middle of the country and Noord-Brabant.

Many German tourists drive to the coast or the Waddeneilanden on Good Friday. Motorists driving from the German border or heading towards Zeeland will, therefore, have to be patient. People taking the boat to Texel should also expect queues.

The Keukenhof in Lisse, the Designer Outlet in Roermond, and the Zandvoort driving circuit are especially popular during the Easter holidays, causing traffic jams in the surrounding areas.

Construction on the Benelux tunnel in the Rotterdam area will cause a nuisance. The tunnel is closed from Friday night to Monday morning, going towards the south. The A27 motorway is also closed this weekend between Hooipolder and Gorinchem.

Returning tourists will cause traffic jams in the afternoon of Easter Monday, and ANWB is also expecting a hectic morning of traffic on Tuesday after the long weekend. This caused 844 kilometers of traffic last year.