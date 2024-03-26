The workload and related stress experienced by Netherlands residents will only increase in the coming two decades due to the aging population, more informal care tasks, and increasing staff shortages, according to research by the RIVM and TNO. Long-term absenteeism caused by stress is already an increasing issue, figures from occupational health and safety service providers show, NU.nl reports.

The public health institute RIVM and research agency TNO mapped out how developments will influence the “psychological workload” of workers in the Netherlands over the next 20 years. They found eight relevant developments - the aging workforce, the combination of work and informal care, tightness in the labor market, flexible contracts, working for online platforms like Uber or Thuisbezorgt, artificial intelligence, hybrid working, and performance pressure.

Most of these developments will cause more stress in the workplace, the researchers expect. The aging population means that more workers will retire in the coming years while the staff shortages continue, for example. The aging population and staff shortages also mean that more people will have to provide informal care for their loved ones, also during working hours. That means that there is less time to take a break and recover from an intensive workload. Employees with flexible or temporary contracts also have less contact with colleagues, which is particularly vital for younger workers who experience performance pressure.

The RIVM and TNO advocate for hybrid working - being flexible on working hours and working location - in industries where this is possible. That can help create a better balance between work and private life. They advise the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment to develop additional policies to protect workers against additional stress.

Stress is already leading to more long-term absenteeism in the workplace, occupational health and safety service providers ArboNed and HumanCapitalCare reported. Almost a quarter of absenteeism last year lasted six weeks or longer and was caused by burnout or stress. The average absenteeism for these types of complaints is 240 days.

Stress-related long-term absenteeism is becoming more common. ArboNed and HumanCapitalCare reported an increase of 11 percent last year. People between the ages of 25 and 45 and those working in healthcare and education particularly struggle with work stress.