Current FC Twente footballer and former Netherlands international Joshua Brenet has been sentenced to a month in prison. The 30-year-old had his case heard at the police court in Almelo on Tuesday for driving without a license on two occasions.

Brenet was not present at the hearing, where public prosecutors had recommended 60 hours of community service and a week in prison.

During traffic stops, Brenet was caught driving without a license on two separate occasions in January. The first time was on January 10 on the Oldenzaalstraat in Enschede. The second time was on January 23 on the A1 in Bathmen, by Deventer.

The punishment is higher than the recommendation. "He knew he was not allowed to drive. If you still decide to do so, you have to face the punishment. It is like receiving a red card, but you keep playing football. That is how it comes across to me," the police judge said about the unconditional punishment.

Brenet lost his license when he was caught driving under the influence on December 10, 2020. He was issued a fine of 450 euros and had to follow a course at The Central Bureau for Driving Certificates (CBR); due to his never following the course, his driver's license was declared invalid.

According to Brenet's lawyer, the letters from the CBR were sent to Brenet's former homes in Almere and Germany, where he played for German Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim.

The attorney claimed that Brenet had already applied for the course during his arrest last January and that he would start a month later in the hope of getting his driver's license back.

The counselor pleaded for a suspended sentence, community service, or a fine. The judge said he would adhere to the principles that apply in case law to driving without a driver's license. The judge also explained that Brenet had committed the crime several times and was not a first offender anymore.

In addition to jail time, Brenet must also complete 20 hours of community service. These were handed to him conditionally in November 2021 by the court in Rotterdam for assaulting his girlfriend.

Brenet was on probation during his arrest. He had also received a 500 euro fine in addition to the community service.

The 30-year-old has played for the Dutch national team twice in 2016. He is a three-time champion of the Dutch league, the Eredivisie. He won these titles with PSV.

Police courts in the Netherlands can handle criminal cases where an adult accused of a crime faces a maximum of one year in prison. Cases can be appealed by either the defendant or the prosecutor within 14 days of the ruling.

