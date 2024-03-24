Sixteen cars have been involved in an accident on the A4 near Nieuw-Vennep. Several cars collided during a hailstorm early on Sunday morning due to the upcoming slippery conditions. The accident occurred just before the exit where the slippery road caused the drivers to collide, NOS reported.

According to the broadcast, there were no fatalities, and most motorists suffered shocks or minor injuries. However, one person had to be taken to hospital, whose medical condition remains unknown.

In total, nine of the 16 vehicles had to be towed away by recovery companies. The recovery of the cars led to the closure of the section of the road, leaving only one lane open on Sunday morning. All lanes can now be used.

At the beginning of the weekend there was heavy rain and hail, accompanied by strong winds. This makes the roads more slippery. In general, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 10 degrees this weekend.

Overall, the national weather service expects temperatures to rise over the course of the week. From Wednesday, the warm air will bring highs of 12 to 15 degrees. However, there may also be some rain. From Good Friday, it will be sunnier again.