The third edition of the Insect of the Year election started on Sunday. Five native insects have a chance to win the title. They are each "represented" by a well-known Dutch person. The public can vote until Friday, April 12, via insectvanhetjaar.org.

The aim is to make insects more popular among the general public and to put unknown species more in the spotlight. "Many people still have a crush reflex when they see an insect," says Aglaia Bouma, insect expert and one of the initiators of the election.

Five have been chosen from hundreds of nominations. A well-known Dutchman acts as an ambassador. For example, the ivy beetle cicada is represented by artist Tinkebell. Furthermore, comedian Dolf Jansen is committed to the coastal stone jumper, and journalist Merel Westrik showcases the giant ore wasp. The field cricket has presenter Maurice Lede as its representative. And actress Babette van Veen supports the wasp fan.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 14, during a radio broadcast of the program Vroege Vogels. Last year, the toilet moth won (with 34 percent of the votes). The insect had writer Hanna Bervoets as an ambassador.