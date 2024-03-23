The weather is very likely to be warm during the Easter holidays. According to Weeronline, there is an 80 percent chance that it will be 15 degrees or warmer. There is even a 25 percent chance that temperatures will reach 20 degrees over Easter.

However, it will remain cloudy this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the maximum temperature will be 10 degrees and there will be a strong wind. It will also rain regularly and there is a chance of hail and thunderstorms. But there will also be a few hours of sunshine on Saturday.

Overall, the national weather service expects temperatures to rise over the week. From Wednesday, warm air will bring highs of 12 to 15 degrees. However, there may also be some rain. From Good Friday it will be sunnier again.

Should the calculations regarding the temperatures over the Easter weekend prove to be correct, there is also a chance of a record warm date, especially on Easter Monday. According to Weeronline, the current record for April 1 in De Bilt is 20.4 degrees, which was measured in 2014. Interestingly, the date record for March 31 is significantly higher. In 2021, it was an impressive 23.8 degrees in De Bilt on March 31.