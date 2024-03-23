The most sustainable houses in the Netherlands are located in Nijkerk, Rotterdam, Ede, Sassenheim, Koedijk and Doorn. This was announced by the expert jury of the "Most Sustainable House in the Netherlands" competition. Almost 100 people applied.

The jury examined aspects such as the use of materials and energy consumption and compared these with the year of construction and the size of the house, among other things.

The jury awarded prizes to a pre-war apartment in Rotterdam, a holistically sustainable house in Sassenheim (from 1999), a tiny house in Koedijk, a house (former church building) in Doorn, an energy-efficient house in Ede and a gas-free corner house in Nijkerk (from 1969).

There was also an audience award, won by a couple from Gulpen in Limburg with their detached house made from bio-based materials, according to the organization's press release.

The National Sustainable Homes Route organizes the competition, which takes place every two to three years. Co-organizers are the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Rabobank, and the provinces of Gelderland, Fryslân, Flevoland, and Drenthe. Furthermore, the jury includes representatives from TU Delft, Milieu Centraal, the Ministry and the municipalities.