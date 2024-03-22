The damage bill from explosions intentionally detonated at homes and business premises has stretched into the millions, the Dutch Association of Insurers estimates (VvV). It is difficult to provide specific details about the different types of damage incurred, because insurers aggregate data from all explosions, including explosions caused by fireworks and gas explosions.

The association also cannot specify the damage costs, because many of the problems are handled by housing associations and homeowners' associations. This requires further research, the spokesperson said. The insurers have not seen any signs that insurance policies were canceled because an insured person was repeatedly targeted by explosions.

The explosions in recent months are "a growing problem", the VvV spokesperson said. "This has the attention of insurers, especially given the social impact." The association could not yet say whether premiums or policies will be adjusted.

According to the association, consumers can insure themselves against explosions through building coverage for the home itself, and content coverage to protect personal belongings inside the home. The policy conditions determine what is actually eligible for reimbursement.

Insurers Interpolis and Centraal Beheer, both part of Achmea, call the explosions "disturbing for society," but say they see "no major impact on our portfolio," the spokesperson said. "Matters such as cancellation and adjustments to clauses are therefore not an issue."

The insurers do not want to mention specific damage amounts and figures, because this is sensitive information they try to keep secret for competitive reasons. Private individuals and companies are "in principle covered" through home and building insurance.

"Claims are only declined if there is a clear causal link with illegal activities in the home or building. We work closely with the Public Prosecution Service and the police for this," she said.

