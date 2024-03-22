One of the three British military members arrested in Rotterdam earlier this week can potentially face prosecution in the Netherlands, according to a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee on Friday. The Dutch military branch said the case concerns the British sailor who was accused of assaulting a police officer and was brought under control when Dutch police brought used a Taser electroshock weapon.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) still needs to decide whether they want to move forward with prosecuting the sailor. It is unknown when this decision will be made.

He was arrested in the early morning hours on Tuesday after a confrontation with police escalated out of control. He was detained but has since been released.

Another British sailor was arrested for public intoxication and drug possession, and has since been released. The Marechaussee said the weight of the hard drugs was classified as being for personal use, and not distribution. He will possibly face prosecution by British authorities.

The third person was taken into custody for public intoxication and not being able to provide identification. He was issued a fine and was also released.

The Brits are crew members of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which is moored at the Port of Rotterdam this week. The Koninklijke Marchechaussee will conduct extra patrols this weekend together with the Dutch police and British Royal Navy Police.

The aircraft carrier departs from Rotterdam on Monday. It is the first time that the 284 meter long, 73 meter wide ship has been in the country.

The British Royal Navy would not answer questions concerning the three. “We are aware of the alleged incidents that are being investigated. Considering that the investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate for us to comment on it at this moment,” a spokesperson said.

Since its arrival on Tuesday, the aircraft carrier has been a big draw for FutureLand, the information center run by the Port of Rotterdam. “It’s going crazy. Our phones lines are completely jammed with people who want to see the ship up close,” an employee of the information center, which also organizes a boat trips in the area, said on Wednesday.

The ship was moored in an area difficult for people to reach on their own. “The Prince of Wales is best seen from the FutureLand Ferry tour boat. We sail right past it.”