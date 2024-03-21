Outgoing Minister of Social Affairs Karien van Gennip has sent letters to 12 people apologizing for unlawfully using their personal data in an investigation into Salafist Islam and radicalization, she said in a letter addressed to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament. It was discovered last autumn that her ministry had covertly investigated mosques and Muslims without their knowledge.

People could find out whether their personal data was a part of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) investigation by requesting access to their files. The initial 131 access requests showed that 12 cases involved the unlawful use of personal data "without the applicant being aware of this and without permission being granted from the person involved.” There are currently 48 access requests that are still being evaluated.

Thus far, there have only been searches regarding the names of people who have requested it. The ministry will soon notify all the people whose data was used illegally regardless of an access request; they were advised by the Dutch Data Protection Authority to send the emails. These people can still request the data even after being notified.

The data contains the names, residences, and religions of the people investigated. This data was saved in mail traffic and analysis. Notes were also made on the person’s behaviors, expressions and context of their activities, said the minister.

The information was saved “in the context of interpretations, signals, and monitoring on the subject of Salafism, social tensions, and radicalization.”

Most of the access requests (97 of 131) resulted in no personal data being found regarding the person who asked the ministry for their file. The ministry used the data of 22 people with permission or knowledge of the person involved. The minister says that the names of these people were noted due to them being network partners of the ministry or participating in a meeting organized by the ministry.

Since it was announced that mosques and people were investigated, many people have told Van Gennip about how their trust in the government has been damaged due to the incident. “This disturbs me,” she wrote in the letter to the Tweede Kamer.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority is currently investigating the ministry’s dealings. The department will keep the illegally obtained data until it is over. The whole procedure will “take some time,” said Van Gennip.