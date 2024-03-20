Swimming coach Benno L. from Den Bosch has again been caught sexually abusing children, this time in Germany. Last year, a German court sentenced L. (74) to nine years in prison for sexually abusing underage girls, Panorama reports in collaboration with YouTube channel Vrije Vogels.

Benno L. became a household name in the Netherlands in 2009 when he was caught sexually abusing 57 children, many of whom had intellectual disabilities. He came into contact with his victims while giving swimming lessons in Den Bosch. He was especially known to teach children who needed extra guidance and attention.

His crimes came to light in 2009 when he took his computer to a technician for repairs. The technician found tens of thousands of pornographic photos of children on the computer and called the police. L. ultimately got six years in prison for sexual assault, child sex abuse, and making child pornography.

After his sentence, the man moved to Germany under a new name, Panorama and Vrije Vogels discovered after the mother of his new victims contacted them. The now 74-year-old man gained the trust of two families in Germany. He helped a woman out as a handyman and later regularly watched her four daughters. The girls also came to stay with him.

According to Panorama, he sexually abused these children, the youngest of whom was only 5 years old. He filmed them while they slept and sexually assaulted them. Last year, a German court sentenced L. to nine years in prison for sexually abusing underage girls and making child pornography.