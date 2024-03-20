Another case of sexual assault was reported in Leiden, where police already have asked the public to be more alert since early March. Young women have frequently been the targets of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, and rape since February in the Zuid-Holland city, particularly the city center.

The latest case was disclosed by police on Wednesday, but authorities would not reveal when the incident actually happened. Investigators are now trying to solve one rape and three cases of sexual assault.

Since the police made the announcement about a string of incidents on March 4, no other victims have come forward regarding violent sexual incidents that may be connected to the investigation. However, there have been several reports filed about intimidating behavior on the street.

“Such as women walking down the street who are approached in a very pushy manner and therefore feel very unsafe,” said the police spokesperson. “We are noticing that there is an acute alertness in Leiden, and we also see this in the reports from citizens who call us about suspicious circumstances.”

The police would not comment further on the details about the cases. The spokesperson also would not say whether authorities are looking for a single suspect, multiple suspects, or if they have any specific persons of interest under investigation. Previously, police said the descriptions of the offenders involved varied during conversations with the different victims.

The investigation is still being actively handled, the spokesperson emphasized. Extra attention is also paid to this during police patrols.

At the beginning of March, the police called for people to be alert after several women, including students, were harassed by a male offender. This happened after police confirmed that a young Leiden woman was raped in the city center while walking from Breestraat to Noordeinde.

Amid outcry from women in the city, Mayor Peter van der Velden announced a campaign asking locals to help each other out when needed, and to offer support and assistance. However, the issue brought back painful memories for those living in the city for more than four years.

Leiden and the police were accused of poorly handling a similar string of attacks in 2019. Critics and concerned residents said they failed to deploy an adequate number of detectives and beat patrols to protect the city of roughly 130,000 residents. The city has an estimated 53,000 students, with a third living there.

Hundreds of people turned out for a protest march on March 10 to make their voices heard. “It’s unacceptable that it’s not safe for women to walk the streets in Leiden,” Gwen Piroti, a protest organizer, told Hart van Nederland. “Women now go home in groups or take their bikes instead of walking. They feel less free. Of course that’s not acceptable.”