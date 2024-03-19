The Public Prosecution Service (OM) argued for the conviction of Rotterdammer Viangelo N., 27, on accusations he was involved in an explosion at a home on Gretha Hofstralaan in Vlaardingen on December 12. The home belongs to a plumber who has been the target of multiple explosions carried out over a period of several months.

"Time and time again, this family was the victim," said the OM. In the District Court of Rotterdam on Tuesday, the OM recommended a 13-month prison sentence, six of which could be conditionally suspended.

The prosecutor added that it is the first time that a suspect has appeared in court for the string of explosions. "You throw your future away for a reward of a few hundred euros," The suspect was told. The prosecutor said that six people have been arrested in connection with the explosions; one of the suspects is 17 years old. He will appear in court on Thursday.

The victim lived in the house with his wife and two children, aged 7 and 12, but was staying elsewhere on the night of the explosion due to earlier incidents. The home had already been locked up by order of the mayor of Vlaardingen. The man's offices and pick-up truck were also targeted.

The plumber's wife told her side of the story in the court. "Our family's life has changed. We can never get away from this, even if we are working, lying in bed, or if our kids are playing with their friends at school. My seven-year-old son said I don't laugh as much as I used to."

N.'s lawyer has spoken of "tunnel vision" and pleaded for an acquittal. "He was arrested in a car but had nothing to do with those explosions. There is no evidence of any connection to a figurehead." He claimed that N. had fireworks in his home because it was close to New Year's Eve. "In addition, the explosions continued after his arrest."

N. denied the accusations. He said he thinks the situation is terrible for the family, but would not say anything else for safety reasons. The prosecutor asked him whether his silence was due to the presence of journalists, or out of fear for repercussions by a criminal leader.

N. would not answer the question. The court said that was "disappointing."

The court's verdict will be read on April 2.