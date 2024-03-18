Over a third of Dutch people with roots in East Asia and Southeast Asia have experienced discrimination in the past year. Among Chinese Dutch, that is even 52 percent, the Volkskrant reports based on a study by the University of Amsterdam and the Fontys Hogeschool Tilburg on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs. It is the first extensive study into discrimination against Dutch people with East- and Southeast Asian roots.

The researchers surveyed a representative sample of 2,505 Dutch people of East Asian and Southeast Asian descent and extensively interviewed 36 respondents. They found countless examples of people being verbally abused, disadvantaged, or excluded because of their appearance or surname. Some reported having racial slurs yelled at them on the street or in class. Others reported “jokes” about eating dogs. Many noticed they had less chance of finding a job or a home.

The discrimination mainly occurred in public places, education, and at work. When it comes to slurs shouted on the streets, the perpetrators are usually men, and the victims are generally women. Respondents also often noted being called “Chinese” regardless of their actual origin.

These types of experiences have significant consequences, the researchers found. All surveyed groups reported psychological complaints, reduced involvement in society, and damaged trust in the authorities. Perceived discrimination also seems to have increased in all groups since the start of the coronavirus crisis, the researchers said. But they added: “It is not clear whether this increase is the result of an increase in actual discrimination, increasing awareness of discrimination, or the rising willingness to name and report it.”

In recent years, there have been many studies in the Netherlands into perceived discrimination from minority groups. These studies typically ignored people with roots in East Asia and Southeast Asia. “That may have to do with the fact that they are often seen as a ‘model minority’ who experience few problems and pose few problems,” the researchers note. That can also be considered discrimination.

These population groups have experienced discrimination since Chinese sailors started working in the Dutch ports at the start of the last century, especially during the economic crisis in the 1930s, the researchers said. The report cites a quote from an official in 1929. “If people are allowed in, if they are allowed to stay here for decades, it will be very difficult to get rid of them, and a Dutch colony of illegitimate children with Gypsy, Oriental, and Chinese blood will be bred.”

The researchers noted that this idea still lingers in Dutch society, pointing to a broadcast of Holland’s Got Talent in which jury member Gordon said to a candidate of Chinese origin: “Which number are you singing? Number 39 with rice?”

Minister Karien van Gennip of Social Affairs called the study results “unfortunately, no surprise.” She said: “It is now visible to everyone on what scale this discrimination takes place. It provides recognition, but above all, it gives us a job to do as a society.”