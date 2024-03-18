The KNVB and Nike presented the new kit for the Dutch national team on Monday. The home kit is in orange, and the away kit is in blue. The new home kit will make its debut on Friday during the friendly match against Scotland in Amsterdam. The Oranje men will also wear it during Euro 2024.

National coach Ronald Koeman symbolically handed over the Oranje shirt to midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the presentation. It was a tribute to the historic moment in 1988 when the then-national coach Rinus Michels handed over the shirt to Koeman prior to the European Championship win.

“It’s an honor to start a new chapter in Dutch football with this home kit,” said Koeman. “The Oranje shirt not only symbolizes our history but also our future achievements on the field. We hope that our fans wear it with as much pride as we play with it on the field.”

“It is fantastic to receive the new home shirt in this way, especially in a way that has so much significance for Dutch football history,” De Jong said. “Unfortunately, I will not be there for the debut of this Oranje shirt, but I am looking forward to wearing it during Euro 2024. Hopefully, we can achieve the same performance as in 1998.”

The home shirt is a “glorious orange color” which “radiates the proud national identity,” the KNVB said. “An image of a crown in the collar gives the shirt a feeling of unity and pride.” The away shirt “is a statement of minimalism and geometry” in “three subtle shades of blue” with orange accents on the collar and sleeves. The away shirt also has a crown in the collar.

Supporters can buy the new kit from Thursday, March 21, exclusively from the KNVB and Nike. From March 27, the kit will be available for sale at several football stores in the Netherlands and abroad.