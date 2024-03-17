Thousands of children's shoes were lined up on the Vredenburgplein in Utrecht on Sunday to draw attention to the countless Palestinian children who have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip over the past four months. A new pair of shoes was placed every 10 minutes while the names of the children were read out. In the end, the entire square was filled with shoes.

According to the organizer of the event, the Plant an Olive Tree Foundation, the Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip have not only been killed by bombs and shells but are also starving and dying of thirst. Relief supplies are barely reaching the area. "On average, another Palestinian child dies every 10 minutes," the organization reported. In the meantime, 14,000 children are said to have died in the area.

UNICEF reported on Friday that the number of children under the age of two suffering from acute malnutrition in the northern Gaza Strip had doubled within a month. According to the UN organization, 23 children there have died of malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks.