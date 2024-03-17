The access roads to Shell Pernis have been open again since Saturday afternoon following a climate action by Extinction Rebellion. On Saturday, about 200 activists from Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion blocked the access roads to Shell Pernis. They protested at the intersection of Petroleumweg and Vondelingenweg and the junction of Vondelingenweg and Botlekweg. According to a spokesperson for the climate action group, one person was arrested.

XR stated that it took action against Shell because the company was "still planning to increase and expand production." At the same time, Shell is letting the old oil rigs and pipelines in the North Sea rust away".

“Like the rest of the fossil industry, Shell is only interested in profits and shareholder returns. The appeal against the verdict in the Milieudefensie climate case shows that Shell completely lacks a moral compass,” said XR spokesperson Bram Kroezen.

The mayor's spokesperson, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said the action had been registered with the city council. The police were present at the protest. The mayor’s spokesperson said Saturday afternoon that the action had been peaceful as far as the police were concerned. The arrest was for vandalism.

XR has also taken action in other countries around the North Sea. There were simultaneous demonstrations in the UK, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. The demonstrators opposed the approval of new sites for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and the Wadden Sea.