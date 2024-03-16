There were explosions in several places in the Netherlands during the night from Friday to Saturday. They occurred in Almere, Dronten, Eindhoven, Uithuizen and Zwanenburg.

In Almere, a sushi restaurant on the Cinemadreef was severely damaged on Friday night around 10.50 p.m., Omroep Flevoland reported. Witnesses told the regional broadcaster that the area around the restaurant was cordoned off and a hazardous materials and explosives advisor was called. It is not yet clear whether the explosion is the result of an attack or an accident.

Furthermore, there was a loud bang in a house in De Oeverloper in Dronten at around 1 a.m. As a result, the back of the house was damaged. Numerous emergency services were deployed during the investigation, including the police explosives exploration team, Omroep Flevoland reported.

On the same night, in Eindhoven, an explosion destroyed the front door of a house in Anemonestraat at around 12.30 p.m.

In another incident, an explosion damaged a house on the Ommelandenweg in Uithuizen, Groningen, around 4 a.m., resulting in a fire outbreak. In Zwanenburg in the municipality of Haarlemmermeer, an explosive device detonated in a house in the Marialaan around 11.55 p.m. A fire also broke out here. The house was considerably damaged, the police reported on Saturday morning.

Overall, no suspects were arrested and the explosions caused no injuries.