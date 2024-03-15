There is a whooping cough outbreak in the Netherlands. Four babies have died, and the RIVM has received 1,400 reports of whooping cough infections so far this year, a spokesperson elaborated on released figures to RTL Nieuws. The public health institute urged people with a cough or runny nose to avoid contact with pregnant women and newborn babies.

Earlier this month, the RIVM already warned of an increase in whooping cough infections. “The increase in the number of babies with whooping cough is now visible throughout the country,” the RIVM said. “Previously, the increase could only be seen in the Bible Belt.”

“About 85 percent of babies were not sufficiently protected against whooping cough because the baby and/or mother had not been vaccinated,” the RIVM said. “Vaccination of pregnant women and newborn babies is the most important way to prevent whooping cough.” The vaccination of a pregnant mom at 22 weeks, followed by the newborn vaccination, prevents an infection in 9 out of 10 babies under three months of age.

Whooping cough is a disease caused by bacteria that is characterized by severe coughing that could last for months. The disease can be especially dangerous to babies under 1 year old because they have not yet been sufficiently vaccinated. More than half of babies who get whooping cough need hospitalization. On average, one to two babies die of whooping cough per year.

Children following the Dutch vaccination program get three jabs against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, and polio. They get a booster when they turn four years old and again after their ninth birthday.

This is the second outbreak of an infectious disease that forms part of the national vaccination program reported in the Netherlands in two days. Yesterday, the health authorities reported a measles outbreak in Eindhoven. Fourteen unvaccinated children and one adult had been diagnosed with measles in the city.

The vaccination rate of children in the Netherlands has been falling since the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the GGD Haaglanden health service warned that the childhood vaccination rate in The Hague has fallen by 10 percent in four years. Not a single Hague district currently meets the minimum required 90 percent vaccination rate to prevent an outbreak.