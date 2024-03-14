VanMoof, the Dutch luxury cycling brand that went bankrupt last year, will make significant changes to its working style under its new British owner, McLaren. The company was plunged into financial trouble because it maintained control over all repair work, which will now be outsourced to a third party.

VanMoof will collaborate with bicycle makers in fifty locations across seven countries. Customers can book their repairs and maintenance appointments directly at these stores.

VanMoof will share knowledge, technology and parts with other bicycle firms. This way, the bikes can be maintained. VanMoof also hopes this will boost the market to sell more bikes.

The new VanMoof CEO, Elliot Wertheimer, is convinced that the new approach will be successful. “The fact that the best independent bike manufacturers want to work with us tells me we are on the right path.”

Customers who were left in the lurch by VanMoof’s bankruptcy cannot use their old warranties for repairs, a spokesperson said. “Those guarantees were connected to the old VanMoof, which is sadly now bankrupt,” the CEO added.

VanMoof will initially focus on the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company has said that they hope to release more news soon about the sales of new bikes.